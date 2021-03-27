Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 504,200 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,200 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for 1.6% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of NortonLifeLock worth $78,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 137,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,273. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

