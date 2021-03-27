Park West Asset Management LLC Takes $10.11 Million Position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,857,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,517,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $22,775,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $10,100,000.

NASDAQ VACQ traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

About Vector Acquisition

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

