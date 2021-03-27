PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,154 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $41,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $129.55. 576,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.