Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Perpetual Credit Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0027.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.