Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.47.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.