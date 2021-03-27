PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Short Interest Update

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, an increase of 817.1% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,056,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PMCB remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,567,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,881,020. PharmaCyte Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

