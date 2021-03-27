PIBBLE Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $107.24 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00629977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023317 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,347,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

