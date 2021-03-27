Pivot Token Market Capitalization Achieves $3.51 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $810,366.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00047821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.81 or 0.00615795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022952 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

