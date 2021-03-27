Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of PYTCF remained flat at $$6.04 during midday trading on Friday. Playtech has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

