PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 34,881 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $1,179,361.92.

PMVP stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.66. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.