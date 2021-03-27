POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Short Interest Down 76.6% in March

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the February 28th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of POET Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 155,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,867. The company has a market cap of $285.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

