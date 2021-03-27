Polygon Price Reaches $0.33 (MATIC)

Polygon (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polygon has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $199.22 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon Profile

MATIC is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,011,255,458 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool. “

Polygon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

