PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PPL by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. 5,060,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

