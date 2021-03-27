Premier Investments Limited (PMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.

About Premier Investments

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Retail and Investment. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

