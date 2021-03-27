Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 6,334,994 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.12% of WestRock worth $817,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in WestRock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in WestRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

