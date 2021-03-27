Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,077,099 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in V.F. were worth $647,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

