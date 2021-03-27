Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 167,346 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,346 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $590,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $173.29 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.80 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.