Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,272,703 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,280,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,272,703 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $877,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $244.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

