PriceSmart, Inc. Stock Climbs 0% Following February Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same-store sales increased by 2.8% during the month of February. PriceSmart’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

In other news, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $371,610.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,534.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $882,958.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,231 shares of company stock valued at $17,044,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PSMT stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after acquiring an additional 265,845 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,625,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $5,778,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

