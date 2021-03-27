Primas Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $6.90 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

