Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

