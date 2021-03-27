Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PFG stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

