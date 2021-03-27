Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,747 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.