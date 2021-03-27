Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.18 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $252.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

