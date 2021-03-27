Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 220 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 185.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $174.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average of $180.47. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $108.61 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.