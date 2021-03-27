Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in HubSpot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cannonball Research increased their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $439.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $547.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.06 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

