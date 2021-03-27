Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

