Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000.

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $14.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

