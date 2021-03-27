Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,500 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

