Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 6,530 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

ORAN opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

