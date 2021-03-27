Proem Advisors LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000. Square comprises about 3.4% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Square by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.95.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $270,723,080. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.60. 9,196,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,733,678. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.92 and its 200 day moving average is $207.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

