Proem Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,000. Bilibili comprises 12.6% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,674,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,386,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,369,000 after acquiring an additional 998,458 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after acquiring an additional 827,892 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $62,567,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Bilibili stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,639,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.89 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

