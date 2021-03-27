PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 529.3% Higher Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 529.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $4,404.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.80 or 0.00616103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022996 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.