Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,100 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Viemed Healthcare worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of VMD opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million.

VMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

