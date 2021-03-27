Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.65 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

