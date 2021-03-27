Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 43.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,815,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

