Puyi (PUYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PUYI opened at $5.23 on Friday. Puyi has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Get Puyi alerts:

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.