PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Short Interest Update

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PwrCor stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. PwrCor has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About PwrCor

PwrCor, Inc provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and universities for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

