Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. Issued By Cormark (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of CVE FLT opened at C$1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$302.50 million and a P/E ratio of -18.70. Drone Delivery Canada has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.07.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

