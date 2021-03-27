QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Upgraded at TheStreet

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

QADB opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $951.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.46 and a beta of 1.47. QAD has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

