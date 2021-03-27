Radicle (RAD) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $14.09 or 0.00025199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $69.08 million and $1.40 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radicle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00057951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00238711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.80 or 0.00852901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00074153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00030255 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.

Radicle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.