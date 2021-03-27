Raise Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,800.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 85.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Raise has a market capitalization of $184,524.45 and $2,800.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00625610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00065315 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

