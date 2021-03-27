RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $725.21 million, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

