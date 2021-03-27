Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

