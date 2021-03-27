Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) Short Interest Up 3,400.0% in March

Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Recipharm AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCPHF remained flat at $$16.05 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05. Recipharm AB has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

About Recipharm AB (publ)

Recipharm AB (publ) provides contract development and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical industry in Sweden, Italy, France, India, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing Steriles & Inhalation, Manufacturing Solids and Others, and Development and Technology.

