Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Shares Sold by Moab Capital Partners LLC

Moab Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,435 shares during the period. Red Lion Hotels comprises about 4.4% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moab Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Red Lion Hotels were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $1,766,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 194,406 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of RLH remained flat at $$3.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,414. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

