RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Tops $0.29

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $378.03 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00232917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00062663 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00087220 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

