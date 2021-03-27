Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the period. Redwood Trust makes up about 0.7% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Redwood Trust worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,387. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

