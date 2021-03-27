Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Plans $0.06 Interim Dividend

Reece Limited (ASX:REH) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Reece

Reece Limited supplies plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, waterworks, and refrigeration products in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It serves customers in the trade, retail, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Reece Australia Limited and changed its name to Reece Limited in November 2015.

