Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Lessened by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 225,536 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.41. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $155.72.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

